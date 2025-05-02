Lebanon Urges Hamas to Protect National Security

Lebanon's Supreme Defence Council has issued a stern warning to Palestinian militant group Hamas, advising against any activities that could threaten the nation's security or sovereignty. The council emphasizes Lebanon's commitment to maintaining stability amidst international pressures.

The caution comes as Lebanon contends with increasing demands from the United States to dismantle non-state-controlled armed groups. This follows the 2023 conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah, during which demands were made to disarm all armed factions within Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, alongside the Prime Minister, has called for all weapons within the country to fall under state authority, reiterating Lebanon's stance against being drawn into regional conflicts while upholding Palestinian rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)