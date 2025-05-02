Supreme Court to Review Controversial UP Conversion Law
The Supreme Court will examine a plea challenging the validity of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, amended in 2024. The plea argues the law's vague provisions infringe on constitutional rights, enabling arbitrary enforcement and discrimination. It also critiques the disproportionate punishments and lack of procedural safeguards.
The Supreme Court has agreed to review a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, amended in 2024.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, considered senior lawyer S Muralidhar's claims that the law's vague provisions infringe on free speech and religious freedoms. Filed by Roop Rekha Verma and others, the petition contends the law violates Articles 14, 19, 21, and 25 of the Constitution.
The plea emphasizes the lack of clear standards in sections of the Act, posing risks of arbitrary enforcement and wrongful prosecution. It criticizes the expansion of who can file complaints without procedural safeguards, excessive punishments, and gender-based presumptions undermining women's autonomy. The Supreme Court will evaluate the plea on May 13.
