Justice for Joshlin: Trafficking Verdict Shakes South Africa
A South African mother and two accomplices were found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking a 6-year-old girl. The child, Joshlin Smith, vanished from Middelpos, and a national search ensued. The court uncovered that the mother sold her daughter, shocking the nation. Sentencing is forthcoming.
A South African court has found a mother, Kelly Smith, and her two accomplices guilty of kidnapping and trafficking her 6-year-old daughter, Joshlin Smith, a case that has captivated the nation since the child's disappearance last year.
Joshlin vanished from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, on February 19, 2024, prompting a nationwide search. Accusations emerged that Kelly Smith, alongside her boyfriend Jacquen Apollis and their friend Steveno Van Rhyn, sold the child for financial gain. The Western Cape High Court handed down the guilty verdict on Friday.
During the trial, testimony revealed that Joshlin was allegedly sold to a sangoma for 20,000 rand due to her unique features. The judge did not clarify to whom or why the sale occurred. The convicted individuals are now in custody, awaiting sentencing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
