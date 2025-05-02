India Brings Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam for UN Vesak Celebrations

In a momentous cultural and spiritual gesture that underscores the centuries-old civilizational ties between India and Vietnam, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of May 2, 2025. This sacred event coincides with the upcoming United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, scheduled to take place across Vietnam from May 6 to 8, 2025.

Dignitaries Accompanying the Relics

The revered relics were brought to Vietnam aboard a special aircraft provided by the Government of India. They were accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation including Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju and Minister of Tourism and Culture of Andhra Pradesh Shri Kandula Durgesh. They were joined by esteemed Buddhist monks and senior officials from India.

Upon their arrival, the delegation and the Holy Relics were ceremonially received at the Ho Chi Minh City airport by Vietnamese dignitaries including Dao Ngoc Dung, Minister of Religious and Ethnic Affairs of Vietnam; Duong Ngoc Hai, Standing Vice-Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; and the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng. A solemn welcome ceremony with traditional prayers was held at the airport to mark the beginning of this spiritually significant visit.

Spiritual and Cultural Significance

The Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, originating from Sarnath—the sacred site where the Enlightened One delivered his first sermon—hold immense reverence for Buddhists across the globe. Their journey to Vietnam is not only the first of its kind but also a symbolic reinforcement of the enduring spiritual bonds that tie the two nations.

The relics were provided through the Mahabodhi Society of India and the National Museum under the Ministry of Culture, with the support of the International Buddhist Confederation. They will remain enshrined at Thanh Tam Monastery in Ho Chi Minh City from May 2 to May 7, before traveling to other locations including Tay Ninh, Ha Noi, and Ha Nam provinces until May 21.

Ceremonial Enshrinement and Sacred Tree Planting

In a powerful spiritual gesture, the enshrinement of the Holy Relics was followed by a sacred Bodhi tree planting ceremony. A sapling of the original Bodhi tree from Bodh Gaya—under which Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment—was planted at the Vietnam Buddhist University in Ho Chi Minh City. This symbolic act was jointly performed by Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Supreme Patriarch, representing unity in Dharma and shared heritage.

Cultural Exhibition and Artistic Exchange

To further enrich the commemorative spirit of the UN Day of Vesak, a specially curated exhibition will be held at the Vietnam Buddhist University. The exhibit will showcase two millennia of shared spiritual traditions and artistic expressions between India and Vietnam. The display is expected to include rare artifacts, manuscripts, and visual narratives tracing the influence of Buddhism in both nations.

In addition, an Indian cultural troupe will perform a specially choreographed dance-drama titled “The Journey of Gautama Buddha”. This production aims to depict the life, teachings, and transformative journey of Shakyamuni Buddha through classical Indian dance forms and dramatic storytelling. The performance will tour Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, Ha Noi, and other selected cities from May 5 to 13.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

India and Vietnam share deep-rooted historical, cultural, and spiritual ties that go beyond diplomatic relations. This visit, facilitated by the close cooperation between the two governments and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, is expected to significantly deepen the people-to-people connection between the two countries.

India’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony, cultural diplomacy, and Buddhist heritage preservation stands at the heart of this initiative. The Indian government sees this event as a way to promote spiritual unity and celebrate the values of compassion, peace, and enlightenment espoused by Lord Buddha.

As the Holy Relics continue their journey across Vietnam, they carry not only the spiritual blessings of the Enlightened One but also the goodwill and friendship of the Indian people.