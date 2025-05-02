Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Condemns 'Bulldozer Justice' Over Elderly Man's Demolition Notice

The Uttarakhand High Court criticized local municipal authorities for issuing demolition notices to an elderly man from a minority community accused of raping a minor. The court labeled such actions as 'bulldozer justice' and against Supreme Court directives. Communal tension has erupted, requiring police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:35 IST
Uttarakhand HC Condemns 'Bulldozer Justice' Over Elderly Man's Demolition Notice
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court rebuked municipal authorities on Friday for issuing demolition notices to an elderly man accused in the alleged rape of a minor, describing it as 'bulldozer justice' against the Supreme Court's orders.

A court bench observed that the issuance of such notices exacerbates tensions, rather than alleviating them. The demolition notices have drawn criticism from the accused's wife's representation, labeling them as instances of harassment.

The court stated that local authorities' actions amounted to contempt and stressed that community anger should not be directed at Muslims or Kashmiris. Police remain on alert following communal unrest in Nainital, following the alleged rape incident.

