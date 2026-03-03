Left Menu

France Boosts Cyprus Defence Amid Drone Threats

France is set to dispatch anti-missile and anti-drone systems to Cyprus following drone attacks on a British air base. This decision comes after a Greek offer of military aid. France's support includes a frigate, reflecting growing military collaboration in response to regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:34 IST
France Boosts Cyprus Defence Amid Drone Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is stepping up its commitment to Cypriot security by deploying anti-missile and anti-drone systems to the island, responding to a recent drone attack on a British air base. The move is part of a coordinated effort to fortify the region against such threats.

The initiative follows Greece's rapid dispatch of four F-16 fighter jets and frigates to Cyprus, underscoring a multifaceted military response. The incident saw Iranian-made Shahed drones targeting RAF Akrotiri, a key British sovereign base, with limited success due to intervention.

French President Emmanuel Macron has communicated the deployment plans to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, with confirmation from Cypriot government sources. This heightened military presence aims to deter further aggression and ensure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

