France Boosts Cyprus Defence Amid Drone Threats

France is stepping up its commitment to Cypriot security by deploying anti-missile and anti-drone systems to the island, responding to a recent drone attack on a British air base. The move is part of a coordinated effort to fortify the region against such threats.

The initiative follows Greece's rapid dispatch of four F-16 fighter jets and frigates to Cyprus, underscoring a multifaceted military response. The incident saw Iranian-made Shahed drones targeting RAF Akrotiri, a key British sovereign base, with limited success due to intervention.

French President Emmanuel Macron has communicated the deployment plans to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, with confirmation from Cypriot government sources. This heightened military presence aims to deter further aggression and ensure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)