TUI's Swift Response in Middle East Crisis

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, German tourism giant TUI has announced plans to evacuate stranded tourists. CEO Sebastian Ebel revealed that the company has partnered with major airlines to facilitate the operation.

In a statement to broadcaster NTV, Ebel highlighted the collaboration with Etihad, Emirates, and Qatar Airways to return approximately 10,000 TUI customers to Germany. This operation is part of a broader effort involving around 30,000 German tourists trapped due to the ongoing military conflict.

Ebel confirmed that initial flights are slated for Tuesday, reflecting a swift and coordinated response to ensure the safety of their clients during this crisis.

