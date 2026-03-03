Key Political Talks: Chidambaram Meets CM Stalin Amidst Seat-Sharing Standoff

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, alongside TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, convened with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday. The high-profile meeting took place amid unresolved seat-sharing negotiations between Congress and DMK.

Prior to the meeting, Selvaperunthagai consulted with Chidambaram, prompting the two to proceed together to Stalin's camp office. This development follows initial talks spearheaded by Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar, who had passed on Congress's seat-sharing 'wish list' to DMK's committee, led by treasurer T R Baalu.

The political stalemate continues as both parties seek to bridge differences over electoral seat distribution. As discussions unfold, further updates are anticipated.