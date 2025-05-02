Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Yemen Missiles Target Israel Amid U.S. Strikes

Israel intercepted a missile fired from Yemen as part of a series of escalating tensions involving the Iran-backed Houthi group. The U.S. has increased its military strikes against the Houthis, who claim their actions are in solidarity with Palestinians amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Friday, marking an escalation in tensions with the Iran-backed Houthi group. A second missile targeted Israel's Ramat David air base and Tel Aviv area, triggering alarms but causing no damage or casualties, according to officials.

The Houthi group, taking responsibility for the missile strikes, states the attacks are in support of Palestinians in response to the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. The group has vowed to expand its targeting range in Israel due to the renewed offensive in Gaza.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized significant military operations against the Houthis, marking the largest U.S. action in the Middle East since his term began in January. U.S. strikes aim to diminish the group's capabilities and prevent attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

