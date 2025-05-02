Escalating Tensions: Yemen Missiles Target Israel Amid U.S. Strikes

Israel's military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Friday, marking an escalation in tensions with the Iran-backed Houthi group. A second missile targeted Israel's Ramat David air base and Tel Aviv area, triggering alarms but causing no damage or casualties, according to officials.

The Houthi group, taking responsibility for the missile strikes, states the attacks are in support of Palestinians in response to the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza. The group has vowed to expand its targeting range in Israel due to the renewed offensive in Gaza.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized significant military operations against the Houthis, marking the largest U.S. action in the Middle East since his term began in January. U.S. strikes aim to diminish the group's capabilities and prevent attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

