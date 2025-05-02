Congress Demands Clear Timeline for Caste Survey Implementation

On Friday, the Congress party urged the government to set a 'clear timeline' for each phase of the proposed caste survey. This demand was made during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting saw participation from prominent leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The CWC resolution highlighted that, after years of rejecting the proposal, the Modi government has agreed to include caste-wise data collection in the next census, marking a significant win for Congress. Despite this concession, the Congress criticized the government for not detailing its plans or allocating financial resources for the process.

Rahul Gandhi was commended for his persistent advocacy for a nationwide caste survey, stressing that policy decisions should be based on up-to-date and comprehensive data. The Congress reiterated its manifesto commitments to educational reservations for marginalized communities in private institutions and urged the government to emulate Telangana's inclusive survey model.

