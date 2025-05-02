Left Menu

Judicial Fears: The Rising Threats Against Federal Judges and Their Families

Federal judges are increasingly targeted by threats and harassment following rulings against Trump administration policies. Families of these judges face intimidation through social media posts, threats, and even delivered pizzas as warnings. The situation highlights significant risks to judicial independence and security, raising concerns among legal experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

(With inputs from agencies.)

