Delhi High Court Upholds Order Against TMC MP Saket Gokhale
The Delhi High Court upheld its previous order directing TMC MP Saket Gokhale to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to ex-diplomat Lakshmi Puri for defamation. Gokhale's plea to recall the order was denied due to unexplained delays in seeking relief. The court emphasized responsible publication.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has rejected TMC MP Saket Gokhale's attempt to overturn a ruling requiring him to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to former UN diplomat Lakshmi Puri for defamation.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav dismissed Gokhale's plea to condone his delay in seeking relief and emphasized that no valid explanation was provided for the delay. The ruling maintained that Gokhale's allegations were reckless and unverified.
The court underscored the necessity of responsible publication and reaffirmed the compensation and apology orders, noting that Gokhale's actions were targeted at BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri and based on unsubstantiated claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Seeks Apology and Assets from Pakistan After 15-Year Diplomatic Silence
Bangladesh raises “unresolved issues” in foreign secretary-level talks with Pakistan, seeks public apology over 1971 atrocities.
Bangladesh Seeks Apology and Compensation from Pakistan Over 1971 Atrocities
Court Awaits Verdict on Jain's Defamation Case Against MLA Singh
Music Feuds: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar in Legal Battle Over Defamation