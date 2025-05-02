Delhi High Court Upholds Order Against TMC MP Saket Gokhale

The Delhi High Court has rejected TMC MP Saket Gokhale's attempt to overturn a ruling requiring him to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to former UN diplomat Lakshmi Puri for defamation.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav dismissed Gokhale's plea to condone his delay in seeking relief and emphasized that no valid explanation was provided for the delay. The ruling maintained that Gokhale's allegations were reckless and unverified.

The court underscored the necessity of responsible publication and reaffirmed the compensation and apology orders, noting that Gokhale's actions were targeted at BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri and based on unsubstantiated claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)