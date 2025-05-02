Left Menu

Owaisi Demands Clarity on Caste Census and Condemns Pahalgam Attack

Asaduddin Owaisi, on a tour of Bihar, urges the central government for a timeline on the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. He argues that such data is crucial for fair affirmative action. He also condemns the Pahalgam terror attack and criticizes the new Waqf Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishanganj | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:55 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of AIMIM, pressed the central government during his Bihar tour for a clear timeline on the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census. He emphasized that such data is pivotal for ensuring effective affirmative action for all societal sections.

While addressing reporters, Owaisi criticized the lack of updated caste data, highlighting its necessity in policy-making. He also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, urging the government to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Additionally, Owaisi voiced opposition to the recently amended Waqf Act, labeling it as anti-Muslim and accusing the BJP of misleading claims about its benefits for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

