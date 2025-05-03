Stuttgart Crowd Collision: A Tragic Traffic Tale

A tragic traffic accident occurred in Stuttgart, Germany, when a car drove into a crowd, injuring at least eight people, three seriously.

The driver has been taken into custody, but police emphasize there is no indication of an attack or intentional harm to the public, providing reassurance to residents.

The incident unfolded near Olgaeck tram station, prompting police to close the area and issue warnings for pedestrians and drivers to steer clear during the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)