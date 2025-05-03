Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Challenge Syria's New Leadership
Israeli military strikes targeted areas near Damascus and Hama, signaling a warning to Syria's new Islamist rulers. These actions are part of a broader pattern of attacks since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad, as Israel aims to counter perceived threats along its border and support the Druze minority.
Late on Friday, Israeli military strikes hit areas near Damascus and Hama, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported, though details remain sparse.
The strikes are believed to be a cautionary move against Syria's newly established Islamist leadership, which Israel perceives as a border threat. The Israeli army confirmed targeting military sites and equipment.
Earlier, an Israeli bombing near Damascus's presidential palace marked a clear message of intent to increase military action if necessary. This development follows a history of Israeli strikes during Assad's regime, mainly aiming at Iranian bases established during Syria's civil war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ex-Air Chief Advocates Renewed Military Action Against Pakistan
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Action
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Action
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Prepares for Potential Indian Military Action