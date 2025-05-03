Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Challenge Syria's New Leadership

Late on Friday, Israeli military strikes hit areas near Damascus and Hama, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported, though details remain sparse.

The strikes are believed to be a cautionary move against Syria's newly established Islamist leadership, which Israel perceives as a border threat. The Israeli army confirmed targeting military sites and equipment.

Earlier, an Israeli bombing near Damascus's presidential palace marked a clear message of intent to increase military action if necessary. This development follows a history of Israeli strikes during Assad's regime, mainly aiming at Iranian bases established during Syria's civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)