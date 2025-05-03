Intrigue at IIT-K: Allegations Turn Tables in High-Profile Case

In a dramatic twist, an FIR has been registered against a 27-year-old research scholar from the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), previously known for accusing a senior police official of rape.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Suhaila Saif, the wife of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mohsin Khan, whom the scholar had accused of sexual exploitation.

Saif alleges the scholar attempted to intrude on her married life, demanding she leave Khan and threatening false accusations should her demands be ignored. The court intervened, mandating a thorough investigation as new evidence unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)