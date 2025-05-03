Left Menu

NIOSH Cuts Spark Alarm Amid Coal Safety Concerns

The Trump administration has issued termination notices to employees of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, ending crucial health and safety programs for coal miners and firefighters. Despite efforts from Senator Shelley Moore Capito to preserve these programs, job losses are reshaping workforce priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:23 IST
NIOSH Cuts Spark Alarm Amid Coal Safety Concerns
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration has dealt a significant blow to worker safety by issuing termination notices to employees of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). This move impacts crucial services for coal miners and firefighters, despite a Republican lawmaker's push to maintain them.

Notices reviewed by Reuters reveal that the employee reductions aim to reshape the Department of Health and Human Services. While most NIOSH employees were already on leave, around 40 who worked on miner and firefighter safety temporarily returned to their duties. At least two received final termination notices, according to the agency's union.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, appealed to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to restore coal program functions at NIOSH’s Morgantown, West Virginia, office. Despite these efforts, the agency's vital programs, including those for black lung screenings among miners, remain in jeopardy amid the administration's focus on reviving the coal industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025