Relentless Assault: Ukraine Faces Intensified Drone and Missile Strikes

Russia launched a significant attack on Ukraine overnight involving 183 drones and two ballistic missiles. Ukraine's air force reported that 77 drones were intercepted, while 73 drones landed without causing any damage. This escalation marks a continued period of tension and conflict between the two nations.

Relentless Assault: Ukraine Faces Intensified Drone and Missile Strikes
Russia intensified its offensive against Ukraine with a massive overnight assault of 183 drones and two ballistic missiles, according to a statement by the Ukrainian air force on Saturday.

In a significant defensive effort, Ukraine reported successfully intercepting 77 of the drones. Meanwhile, 73 drones landed without inflicting any damage.

This latest surge in attacks highlights the ongoing tensions and armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as both nations navigate the ramifications of this persistent military escalation.

