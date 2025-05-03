Relentless Assault: Ukraine Faces Intensified Drone and Missile Strikes

Russia intensified its offensive against Ukraine with a massive overnight assault of 183 drones and two ballistic missiles, according to a statement by the Ukrainian air force on Saturday.

In a significant defensive effort, Ukraine reported successfully intercepting 77 of the drones. Meanwhile, 73 drones landed without inflicting any damage.

This latest surge in attacks highlights the ongoing tensions and armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as both nations navigate the ramifications of this persistent military escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)