Visa Scam Unveiled: Arrests Made in Fake Schengen Visa Operation

A man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by Delhi Police for aiding passengers with fake Schengen visas. Named Abhinesh Saxena, he provided false documents to aid illegal migration to Sweden. The passengers connected through an agent, Lalli, have been intercepted, with ongoing efforts to arrest others involved.

Updated: 03-05-2025 12:42 IST
  • India

The Delhi Police have cracked down on a visa scam perpetrated by a man from Uttar Pradesh. Abhinesh Saxena, 29, was arrested for allegedly helping two Punjab-based passengers obtain fake Schengen visas to illegally travel to Sweden via Rome.

The arrest followed a tip-off that led authorities to intercept two passengers at the airport. Saxena had delivered forged travel documents to the passengers, who were attempting to board a flight from Delhi to Rome via Doha.

These passengers had engaged with an agent, Lalli, through a relative, who demanded a hefty sum for the false visas. While raids have been conducted to trace Lalli, police have managed to nab Saxena, who confessed to working in the scam since 2022. Efforts are ongoing to dismantle the network further.

