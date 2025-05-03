Arrests Made in Hindu Activist's Murder Case in Mangaluru

Authorities have arrested eight individuals linked to the murder of Suhas Shetty, a prominent Hindu activist, in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The incident, occurring on Thursday, led to a bandh on Friday, affecting businesses across Mangaluru city. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed these developments during a Saturday press briefing.

In response to heightened tensions, high-level discussions were held by Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao alongside top police officials, aiming to stabilize the situation and ensure lawful order is maintained.

