Arrests Made in Hindu Activist's Murder Case in Mangaluru

Eight individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of Suhas Shetty, a known Hindu activist, in Mangaluru. The incident prompted a bandh called by VHP. Ministers Parameshwara and Dinesh Gundu Rao visited to discuss the ongoing situation with law enforcement and promised decisive actions against the perpetrators.

Authorities have arrested eight individuals linked to the murder of Suhas Shetty, a prominent Hindu activist, in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The incident, occurring on Thursday, led to a bandh on Friday, affecting businesses across Mangaluru city. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed these developments during a Saturday press briefing.

In response to heightened tensions, high-level discussions were held by Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao alongside top police officials, aiming to stabilize the situation and ensure lawful order is maintained.

