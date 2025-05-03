Left Menu

Water Wars: Standoff Between Haryana and Punjab Over Crucial Resource

Amid rising tensions, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini rebukes Punjab's AAP government for limiting water supplies, accusing them of politicizing essential resources. Despite Punjab's resistance, BBMB plans to increase water to Haryana, sparking protests and high-level meetings to address the escalating water dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:47 IST
The simmering tension between Haryana and Punjab has reached a boiling point over the distribution of water resources. Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, lashed out at the Punjab government's decision to restrict water flow, insisting the state demands only its rightful share.

With crucial all-party and BBMB meetings taking place, Haryana seeks to ensure additional water allocation amidst objections from Punjab. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan intervened in the matter, advising Punjab to adhere to BBMB's direction to prevent further escalation of the conflict.

The water dispute, underscored by AAP's blockade at the Nangal Dam, remains a contentious issue central to political theatrics, with broader implications for resource management and inter-state relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

