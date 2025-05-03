Left Menu

Adani Insider Trading Allegations Stir Debate over SEBI's Role

The Congress questions SEBI's handling of allegations against Gautam Adani's nephew for insider trading. Despite evidence of violations, SEBI remains slow to act compared to its US counterpart. Concerns grow over preferential treatment for Adani Group amidst unresolved violations of securities laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:29 IST
Adani Insider Trading Allegations Stir Debate over SEBI's Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In recent developments, the Congress party has raised concerns over the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s approach towards allegations of insider trading involving Gautam Adani's nephew. The accused has been linked to sharing sensitive information, resulting in gains of Rs 90 lakh.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized SEBI's sluggishness, noting that it's been over two years since the Supreme Court pushed for an investigation into Adani's multiple securities law violations. He called into question SEBI's impartiality in handling cases against the influential business group.

Meanwhile, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has actively pursued legal action, citing evidence of substantial bribes offered by Adani Group for contracts. Ramesh pointed out the Modi government's lack of cooperation with the SEC's efforts, highlighting a contrast in international regulatory responses to the ongoing Adani controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025