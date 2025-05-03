Coltan Carve-Up: M23's Grip Tightens on Congo's Mineral Wealth

The M23 insurgents who have taken control in eastern Congo are attempting to solidify their power by economic means, primarily through imposing taxes on coltan production and other business activities.

With virtually all banks shuttered and cash flows restricted, M23 is striving to legitimize its hold through economic revival, although international sanctions pose significant challenges.

The conflict, involving more than four million displaced people and regional armies, highlights both the insurgents' ambitions and the immense difficulties of governing and stabilizing the region.

