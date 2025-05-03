Left Menu

Coltan Carve-Up: M23's Grip Tightens on Congo's Mineral Wealth

The M23 insurgents, having gained control in eastern Congo, are taxing coltan production and businesses to finance their rebellion. This move highlights their attempt to legitimize their control by reviving local economies. However, challenges persist due to closed banks and international sanctions complicating financial operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:32 IST
Coltan Carve-Up: M23's Grip Tightens on Congo's Mineral Wealth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The M23 insurgents who have taken control in eastern Congo are attempting to solidify their power by economic means, primarily through imposing taxes on coltan production and other business activities.

With virtually all banks shuttered and cash flows restricted, M23 is striving to legitimize its hold through economic revival, although international sanctions pose significant challenges.

The conflict, involving more than four million displaced people and regional armies, highlights both the insurgents' ambitions and the immense difficulties of governing and stabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025