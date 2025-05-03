Teenager's Ordeal Spurs Swift Justice in Jharkhand's Palamu
A 15-year-old victim was allegedly raped by an earthmover driver in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Villagers beat the suspect before handing him to police. The incident occurred at a road construction camp. Both the suspect and the victim were hospitalized, and the accused has been arrested.
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a driver working on a road construction project, according to local police.
The accused, who operated an earthmover, faced the wrath of local villagers, who beat him before turning him over to law enforcement officers.
The incident transpired near the camp setup for construction workers, highlighting safety concerns in temporary work areas.
