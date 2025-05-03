Left Menu

Teenager's Ordeal Spurs Swift Justice in Jharkhand's Palamu

A 15-year-old victim was allegedly raped by an earthmover driver in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Villagers beat the suspect before handing him to police. The incident occurred at a road construction camp. Both the suspect and the victim were hospitalized, and the accused has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:13 IST
Teenager's Ordeal Spurs Swift Justice in Jharkhand's Palamu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a driver working on a road construction project, according to local police.

The accused, who operated an earthmover, faced the wrath of local villagers, who beat him before turning him over to law enforcement officers.

The incident transpired near the camp setup for construction workers, highlighting safety concerns in temporary work areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025