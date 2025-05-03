Uttar Pradesh Strengthens SHe-Box Portal to Combat Workplace Harassment
The Uttar Pradesh government is enhancing the SHe-Box portal to strengthen complaint redressal against workplace harassment of women. Internal Committees are mandatory for organizations with 10 or more employees. The initiative, supervised by the Women Welfare Department, includes NGO support and legal action for non-compliance.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced enhancements to the SHe-Box portal, aimed at curbing workplace harassment of women across the state. The upgraded platform promises swift and secure complaint resolution, ensuring women a safe working environment, as stated in an official release.
Mandated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Internal Committees are now a requirement in both government and private institutions. All 84 existing departments have implemented this directive, uploading necessary data to the SHe-Box portal, which is active in all 75 districts.
The Women and Child Development Department's Deputy Director, Anu Singh, noted that the SHe-Box serves as a single-window platform where women can file harassment complaints. The system ensures confidentiality and provides tracking IDs to women to monitor the status of their complaints.
