Uttar Pradesh Strengthens SHe-Box Portal to Combat Workplace Harassment

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced enhancements to the SHe-Box portal, aimed at curbing workplace harassment of women across the state. The upgraded platform promises swift and secure complaint resolution, ensuring women a safe working environment, as stated in an official release.

Mandated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Internal Committees are now a requirement in both government and private institutions. All 84 existing departments have implemented this directive, uploading necessary data to the SHe-Box portal, which is active in all 75 districts.

The Women and Child Development Department's Deputy Director, Anu Singh, noted that the SHe-Box serves as a single-window platform where women can file harassment complaints. The system ensures confidentiality and provides tracking IDs to women to monitor the status of their complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)