Karnataka's Fight for Krishna River Waters: Demand for Gazette Notification
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the state's plan to demand a gazette notification from the Centre to implement the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2's award. The notification would allow Karnataka to use allocated waters and raise the Almatti dam height, facing opposition from neighboring states.
In a crucial development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that the state will push the central government to issue a gazette notification for the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2's award. The announcement comes ahead of a meeting convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to discuss the water distribution.
The notification is essential for Karnataka to use the waters allocated by the tribunal and to increase the Almatti dam's height, a plan met with resistance from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The state's objective is clear—to assert its water rights in light of the absence of an interim order by the Supreme Court.
Siddaramaiah, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, emphasized the urgency of the issue, noting the long delay since the tribunal award was announced. As construction costs escalate and water wastage continues, Karnataka is determined to press the central government and appeal to neighboring states for cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
