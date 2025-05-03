Left Menu

Karnataka's Fight for Krishna River Waters: Demand for Gazette Notification

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that the state will push the central government to issue a gazette notification for the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2's award. The announcement comes ahead of a meeting convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil to discuss the water distribution.

The notification is essential for Karnataka to use the waters allocated by the tribunal and to increase the Almatti dam's height, a plan met with resistance from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The state's objective is clear—to assert its water rights in light of the absence of an interim order by the Supreme Court.

Siddaramaiah, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, emphasized the urgency of the issue, noting the long delay since the tribunal award was announced. As construction costs escalate and water wastage continues, Karnataka is determined to press the central government and appeal to neighboring states for cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

