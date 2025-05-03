Left Menu

CRPF Jawan Sacked for Secret Marriage to Pakistani Woman, Raises National Security Concerns

CRPF jawan Munir Ahmed was dismissed for not disclosing his marriage to a Pakistani woman, violating national security protocols. Married via video call yet failed to report her overstay in India, Ahmed's actions caused his immediate dismissal. The incident occurred amid heightened diplomatic tensions.

Updated: 03-05-2025 19:28 IST
In a move highlighting national security concerns, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed jawan Munir Ahmed. The decision follows revelations that Ahmed had concealed his marriage to a Pakistani woman, which was deemed a violation of conduct and a threat to national security.

Sources revealed that Ahmed, who served with the 41st battalion, married Menal Khan via video call in May of last year. However, he failed to inform CRPF about her status and her prolonged stay in India beyond the expiration of her visa.

The matter surfaced during diplomatic measures following a terrorist attack, underlining the sensitivity of the issue. Ahmed was removed under regulations that do not necessitate an inquiry, reflecting the gravity of non-disclosure in matters of national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

