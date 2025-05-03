Protecting Bengali Migrants: A Call for Justice

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah with concerns over the targeting of Bengali-speaking migrants across the country. Despite holding valid identification, these individuals are reportedly being harassed and detained, violating their constitutional rights.

In his letter, Islam noted an alarming trend of injustice against West Bengal citizens amid efforts to address illegal Bangladeshi migration. He emphasized the need for thorough verification processes to avoid wrongful detention and underscored the importance of coordination with the West Bengal government.

The TMC leader cited reports of entire Bengali-speaking settlements being disrupted, echoing serious worries about discrimination. He implored for immediate action to ensure the safety and dignity of Bengali migrants, particularly as West Bengal prides itself on accepting workers from other regions without bias.

