Manipur's Ethnic Divide: A Call for Unity Amidst Struggle
The second anniversary of the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur witnessed statewide shutdowns and gatherings, spotlighting demands for safe movement and a separate administrative arrangement. Leaders call for the Indian government to uphold peace and autonomy within the region.
- Country:
- India
On the second anniversary of the ethnic clashes in Manipur, statewide shutdowns halted life as the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities reflected on two years of continuing turmoil. Observances were seen in both the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo-dominated districts.
In Imphal, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convened a public meeting, demanding the central government's intervention in ensuring free and safe movement for all residents. The 'Manipur People's Convention' criticized the Centre, accusing it of failing to maintain peace and calling for urgent measures.
Meanwhile, in Churachandpur, Kuki-Zo residents observed 'Separation Day,' with calls for a separate administration. Memorials, music, and financial assistance to victims marked the day, underscoring the community's demand for a distinct Union Territory as a solution to ethnic discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
