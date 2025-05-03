Manipur's Ethnic Divide: A Call for Unity Amidst Struggle

On the second anniversary of the ethnic clashes in Manipur, statewide shutdowns halted life as the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities reflected on two years of continuing turmoil. Observances were seen in both the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo-dominated districts.

In Imphal, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convened a public meeting, demanding the central government's intervention in ensuring free and safe movement for all residents. The 'Manipur People's Convention' criticized the Centre, accusing it of failing to maintain peace and calling for urgent measures.

Meanwhile, in Churachandpur, Kuki-Zo residents observed 'Separation Day,' with calls for a separate administration. Memorials, music, and financial assistance to victims marked the day, underscoring the community's demand for a distinct Union Territory as a solution to ethnic discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)