Tragic End to Night Out: Drunk Driving Claims Life in Pune

In a tragic incident early Saturday morning, a 23-year-old college student named Kunal Hushar lost his life in Pune after a Mercedes driven by another student under the influence of alcohol collided with his motorbike. The impact sent the car plummeting off a bridge, according to the local police.

The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the Wadgaon bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. Hushar, a Bachelor of Computer Science student, was returning to Chinchwad with his friend Pradyot Pujari after attending a local performance. The car, occupied by four young adults returning from a party, rammed into the bike before veering off the bridge.

Shubham Bhosale, 27, who is pursuing post-graduate studies in computer science, was identified as the driver. He and two other occupants were found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. Legal actions have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act as the police investigation continues.

