Left Menu

Tragic End to Night Out: Drunk Driving Claims Life in Pune

A 23-year-old college student, Kunal Hushar, was killed in Pune after a Mercedes car driven by a drunk driver crashed into his motorbike. The vehicle subsequently fell off a bridge, injuring its occupants. The driver, Shubham Bhosale, and others face legal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:08 IST
Tragic End to Night Out: Drunk Driving Claims Life in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Saturday morning, a 23-year-old college student named Kunal Hushar lost his life in Pune after a Mercedes driven by another student under the influence of alcohol collided with his motorbike. The impact sent the car plummeting off a bridge, according to the local police.

The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the Wadgaon bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. Hushar, a Bachelor of Computer Science student, was returning to Chinchwad with his friend Pradyot Pujari after attending a local performance. The car, occupied by four young adults returning from a party, rammed into the bike before veering off the bridge.

Shubham Bhosale, 27, who is pursuing post-graduate studies in computer science, was identified as the driver. He and two other occupants were found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time. Legal actions have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act as the police investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025