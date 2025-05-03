CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National

In a significant move underscoring national security concerns, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed one of its personnel, Munir Ahmed, for concealing a marriage with a Pakistani national and unlawfully harboring her in India beyond her visa's expiration, officials revealed on Saturday.

Ahmed, previously assigned to the 41st battalion of the CRPF, was found guilty of 'grave misconduct' after a probe indicated he had not reported his nuptials to his superiors and failed to alert the relevant authorities about his wife overstaying her visa.

The internal investigation revealed Ahmed's wife, Menal Khan, entered India legally but overstayed, breaching security protocols. As a result, the CRPF invoked Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution to promptly dismiss him without a mandatory inquiry, citing the potential threat to national security.

