CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National

Munir Ahmed, a jawan from India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was dismissed for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman and sheltering her beyond her visa's validity. His actions were deemed a threat to national security. The dismissal was executed without a formal inquiry, as allowed by CRPF rules.

Updated: 03-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:26 IST
In a significant move underscoring national security concerns, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed one of its personnel, Munir Ahmed, for concealing a marriage with a Pakistani national and unlawfully harboring her in India beyond her visa's expiration, officials revealed on Saturday.

Ahmed, previously assigned to the 41st battalion of the CRPF, was found guilty of 'grave misconduct' after a probe indicated he had not reported his nuptials to his superiors and failed to alert the relevant authorities about his wife overstaying her visa.

The internal investigation revealed Ahmed's wife, Menal Khan, entered India legally but overstayed, breaching security protocols. As a result, the CRPF invoked Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution to promptly dismiss him without a mandatory inquiry, citing the potential threat to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

