Decisive Clampdown: Disrupting the Terror Ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir

In response to the Pahalgam attack, killing 26 people, police initiated extensive searches in Jammu and Kashmir to dismantle the terror infrastructure. The searches aimed to seize illegal items, support evidence gathering, and detain those involved in anti-national activities under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In reaction to the recent Pahalgam tragedy, where 26 individuals lost their lives, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have increased their efforts to combat the terror ecosystem.

On Saturday, extensive searches were conducted in various locations throughout the city, focusing on disabling networks supporting terrorism.

This significant police action aims to dismantle terror-supporting structures in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and legally pursuing those involved in anti-national activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

