Decisive Clampdown: Disrupting the Terror Ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir

In reaction to the recent Pahalgam tragedy, where 26 individuals lost their lives, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have increased their efforts to combat the terror ecosystem.

On Saturday, extensive searches were conducted in various locations throughout the city, focusing on disabling networks supporting terrorism.

This significant police action aims to dismantle terror-supporting structures in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and legally pursuing those involved in anti-national activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)