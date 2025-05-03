Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Courage Amid Pahalgam Tragedy

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference chief, urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand firm against perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. He visited victim Adil Hussain Shah's family, emphasizing unity and courage. Abdullah advocated revisiting the Indus Waters Treaty while avoiding comment on India's actions against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantnag | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:51 IST
Farooq Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference, called upon the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to resist the perpetrators of incidents like the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that those responsible are destined for hell. Abdullah made these remarks during his visit to the family of Adil Hussain Shah, a victim of the attack.

While refraining from commenting on India's actions against Pakistan, Abdullah addressed Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's inflammatory statements and urged a revisit of the Indus Waters Treaty. He highlighted the challenges faced due to the treaty, such as Jammu's water shortages and restricted development on rivers.

Abdullah emphasized the necessity of confronting terrorism with courage, stressing that without doing so, progress and prosperity in the region are unattainable. He expressed a determination to address Kashmir's issues through unity and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

