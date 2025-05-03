Left Menu

AIMPLB Challenges Centre's Data Submission in Waqf Case, Seeks Legal Action

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) accuses the Centre of presenting inaccurate data in the Supreme Court regarding Waqf properties. AIMPLB seeks action against an officer in the Ministry of Minority Affairs, labeling the submitted affidavit as misleading due to omitted crucial details about property registration on the WAMSI portal.

Updated: 03-05-2025 22:30 IST
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is at odds with the Centre, alleging the submission of misleading data in the Supreme Court concerning the Waqf properties issue.

The AIMPLB has questioned the government's claim that there has been a substantial increase in the registered Waqf properties since 2013. The board criticizes the government's assertion, identifying it as false and implicating a Ministry of Minority Affairs official in the dissemination of inaccurate information.

The controversial debate centers around the affidavit's claim that all properties listed as Waqf before 2013 were uploaded on the WAMSI portal. AIMPLB suggests missing details make this claim dubious. The Centre, meanwhile, staunchly defended its stance, urging the Supreme Court to reject challenges against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

