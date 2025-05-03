CRPF Jawan Dismissed Over Secret Marriage with Pakistani Woman
CRPF jawan Munir Ahmed has been dismissed for not disclosing his marriage to a Pakistani woman, and for allowing her to overstay her visa. This act was considered detrimental to national security and led to his immediate removal without an inquiry.
- Country:
- India
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has terminated the services of its jawan, Munir Ahmed, after discovering his concealed marriage to a Pakistani national. Officials stated Ahmed's actions, which included allowing the woman to overstay her visa, threatened national security.
The incident came to light following diplomatic measures taken post the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Ahmed, who was with the 41st battalion, married Menal Khan via video call last year, but failed to inform the CRPF about the marriage or the visa overstay.
Authorities invoked Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution to dismiss him without a formal inquiry, citing grave misconduct for harboring a Pakistani national within Indian borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
