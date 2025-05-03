Left Menu

CRPF Jawan Dismissed Over Secret Marriage with Pakistani Woman

CRPF jawan Munir Ahmed has been dismissed for not disclosing his marriage to a Pakistani woman, and for allowing her to overstay her visa. This act was considered detrimental to national security and led to his immediate removal without an inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:39 IST
CRPF Jawan Dismissed Over Secret Marriage with Pakistani Woman
dismissal
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has terminated the services of its jawan, Munir Ahmed, after discovering his concealed marriage to a Pakistani national. Officials stated Ahmed's actions, which included allowing the woman to overstay her visa, threatened national security.

The incident came to light following diplomatic measures taken post the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Ahmed, who was with the 41st battalion, married Menal Khan via video call last year, but failed to inform the CRPF about the marriage or the visa overstay.

Authorities invoked Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution to dismiss him without a formal inquiry, citing grave misconduct for harboring a Pakistani national within Indian borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025