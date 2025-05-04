Governor's Intervention Halts Deportation of Guatemalan Mother
A Guatemalan woman who gave birth in Arizona avoided fast-track deportation due to Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' intervention. Her lawyer highlighted concerns about immigration enforcement, as the woman, fleeing violence in Guatemala, sought asylum. U.S. officials placed her in regular deportation proceedings as her case drew public attention.
A Guatemalan woman who gave birth in Arizona avoided immediate deportation after the state's governor intervened. The 24-year-old gained attention when her lawyer, Luis Campos, revealed federal agents initially restricted his access to her in the hospital, where she was slated for fast-track deportation.
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs contacted federal officials to address the treatment of mothers and infants under the Trump administration's immigration policies. Following her discharge from the hospital, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed the woman entered standard deportation proceedings with legal representation rights.
The woman, identified as 'Erika,' fled violence in Guatemala and walked through the desert before her apprehension. Campos expressed hope for her release, supported by local immigration lawyers. The governor's office reinforced its stance against inhumane enforcement, while a CBP spokesman stated all procedures were duly followed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
