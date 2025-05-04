An American Dream Derailed: Sax of Visas and Student Life

Sama Ebrahimi Bajgani and her fiancé, Alireza Doroudi, were celebrating Persian new year at the University of Alabama when their lives took a dramatic turn. Doroudi was arrested by armed immigration officers, leaving the couple and Iranian student community in shock.

Bajgani describes the nightmare starting that night, as Doroudi was detained for unclear reasons, despite no criminal record. The Iranian student population in Tuscaloosa is on edge, with some advised to keep a low profile following President Trump's immigration policies.

Doroudi, a mechanical engineering student from Iran, had his student visa revoked in June 2023 without explanation. His current detention in Louisiana has raised alarm, with his legal team challenging the lack of evidence of any security threat. The University of Alabama affirms its support for international students, amid rising fears and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)