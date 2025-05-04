Left Menu

An American Dream Derailed: Sax of Visas and Student Life

Sama Ebrahimi Bajgani and Alireza Doroudi, doctoral students in Alabama, faced turmoil when Doroudi was detained amid Trump's immigration crackdown. Doroudi, on a student visa from Iran, had it revoked without explanation. Fear grips the Iranian student community, impacting their sense of belonging and security in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuscaloosa | Updated: 04-05-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 04:58 IST
An American Dream Derailed: Sax of Visas and Student Life
  • Country:
  • United States

Sama Ebrahimi Bajgani and her fiancé, Alireza Doroudi, were celebrating Persian new year at the University of Alabama when their lives took a dramatic turn. Doroudi was arrested by armed immigration officers, leaving the couple and Iranian student community in shock.

Bajgani describes the nightmare starting that night, as Doroudi was detained for unclear reasons, despite no criminal record. The Iranian student population in Tuscaloosa is on edge, with some advised to keep a low profile following President Trump's immigration policies.

Doroudi, a mechanical engineering student from Iran, had his student visa revoked in June 2023 without explanation. His current detention in Louisiana has raised alarm, with his legal team challenging the lack of evidence of any security threat. The University of Alabama affirms its support for international students, amid rising fears and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025