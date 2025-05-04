Left Menu

RSF Drone Strikes: A New Front in Sudan's Conflict

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a drone attack on a military airbase and nearby facilities near Port Sudan Airport, marking their first strike in the eastern port city. The Sudanese army confirmed the incident, highlighting an escalation in the conflict.

  • Egypt

The Sudanese army has reported a significant development in the ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). On Sunday, RSF conducted their first drone attack targeting a military airbase near Port Sudan Airport.

According to an army spokesperson, this attack marks the first time RSF has reached the strategic eastern port city, suggesting a geographical expansion of the conflict.

The assault on critical military infrastructure could signify a new escalation in the violence, further destabilizing the region. Authorities are assessing the damage as tensions continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

