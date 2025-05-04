RSF Drone Strikes: A New Front in Sudan's Conflict
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a drone attack on a military airbase and nearby facilities near Port Sudan Airport, marking their first strike in the eastern port city. The Sudanese army confirmed the incident, highlighting an escalation in the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:14 IST
- Egypt
The Sudanese army has reported a significant development in the ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). On Sunday, RSF conducted their first drone attack targeting a military airbase near Port Sudan Airport.
According to an army spokesperson, this attack marks the first time RSF has reached the strategic eastern port city, suggesting a geographical expansion of the conflict.
The assault on critical military infrastructure could signify a new escalation in the violence, further destabilizing the region. Authorities are assessing the damage as tensions continue to escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
