Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Six Bangladeshi Women Detained
Delhi Police have detained six Bangladeshi women living in different areas of the city without valid documentation. Initiated following a tip-off, the operation led to the apprehension of the women, who are now in custody. Deportation procedures are being pursued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.
Delhi Police have detained six Bangladeshi women alleged to be residing in various parts of the city without valid documentation. The operation, spearheaded by the East District's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Dhania, was initiated following a tip-off received at the Mandawali Police Station.
A special team first apprehended a woman suspected to be an illegal immigrant, who then revealed the whereabouts of five more Bangladeshi nationals located in the Paharganj area. As a result, the police were able to detain the remaining women.
The detainees, aged between 23 and 36, are named Mim Akhtar, Meena Begum, Sheikh Munni, Payal Sheikh, Sonia Akhtar, and Taniya Khan. None of them possessed legal documents such as visas or passports. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has been mobilized to initiate necessary deportation procedures, and the women are currently held in safe custody.
