Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic car crash in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has led to the death of three people, including a two-year-old boy, while three others sustained injuries. The collision took place near an eatery under the Bada-Malehra police station area on Saturday night, according to police reports.

Inspector Shraddha Shukla informed that the deceased were Gajendra Ahirwar, 35, his young son Yash, 2, both from the Sagar district, and Amar Wadhwani, 53, a local resident. The collision also left Ahirwar's wife Aarti, 35, Ritu Wadhwani, 51, and Mayur Wadhwani, 29, injured and they are currently receiving treatment in Gwalior.

In response to the accident, an ambulance, and a rescue team were quickly sent to the scene, and the victims were transported to a hospital. Despite efforts, three individuals were declared dead upon arrival, leaving a community in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)