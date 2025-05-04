Unprecedented Rejection: Clerics Denounce Militant's Funeral Prayers
In a rare move, clerics in Pakistan's northwest region refused to lead the funeral prayer for Minhaj, a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commander. Killed in a clash with security forces, Minhaj was buried with few attendees after clerics condemned him for fighting against the state and harming innocents.
In an uncommon occurrence within Pakistan's northwest, local clerics vehemently declined to officiate at the funeral of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander. This decision has sparked discussions regarding societal attitudes toward militants.
The commander, identified as Minhaj, was eliminated during skirmishes with security personnel in the Shawal area of North Waziristan. Clerics from South Waziristan withheld their services, citing his violent acts against the state.
Amid tensions, Minhaj was interred discreetly in the Nargisai graveyard with minimal attendance, marking a significant departure from typical practices in the region.
