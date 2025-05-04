Left Menu

Unprecedented Rejection: Clerics Denounce Militant's Funeral Prayers

In a rare move, clerics in Pakistan's northwest region refused to lead the funeral prayer for Minhaj, a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan commander. Killed in a clash with security forces, Minhaj was buried with few attendees after clerics condemned him for fighting against the state and harming innocents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:26 IST
Unprecedented Rejection: Clerics Denounce Militant's Funeral Prayers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an uncommon occurrence within Pakistan's northwest, local clerics vehemently declined to officiate at the funeral of a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander. This decision has sparked discussions regarding societal attitudes toward militants.

The commander, identified as Minhaj, was eliminated during skirmishes with security personnel in the Shawal area of North Waziristan. Clerics from South Waziristan withheld their services, citing his violent acts against the state.

Amid tensions, Minhaj was interred discreetly in the Nargisai graveyard with minimal attendance, marking a significant departure from typical practices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025