Left Menu

Water Woes: The Punjab-Haryana Stand-Off

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticized the Centre's inaction in resolving the water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana. Surjewala accused the BJP of politicizing the issue to gain electoral advantage in Punjab, as the state refused to release more water to Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 14:29 IST
Water Woes: The Punjab-Haryana Stand-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lambasted the Centre's silence over the escalating water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana. Surjewala urged the Union government to instruct the AAP-led Punjab government to cease its obstructions in Haryana's water allocation.

Highlighting the tension, Surjewala accused the Punjab Police of hindering water release at the Bhakra headworks, demanding their removal. He emphasized the urgency as Haryana suffers a severe water crisis, with critical areas receiving drastically reduced water supplies.

Surjewala alleges the BJP is strategically silent, aiming to bolster the image of Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, potentially impacting Congress's prospects in upcoming elections. As local tensions rise, the Centre's role or lack thereof is under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025