Water Woes: The Punjab-Haryana Stand-Off

In a heated press conference, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lambasted the Centre's silence over the escalating water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana. Surjewala urged the Union government to instruct the AAP-led Punjab government to cease its obstructions in Haryana's water allocation.

Highlighting the tension, Surjewala accused the Punjab Police of hindering water release at the Bhakra headworks, demanding their removal. He emphasized the urgency as Haryana suffers a severe water crisis, with critical areas receiving drastically reduced water supplies.

Surjewala alleges the BJP is strategically silent, aiming to bolster the image of Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, potentially impacting Congress's prospects in upcoming elections. As local tensions rise, the Centre's role or lack thereof is under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)