A Diplomatic Tightrope: Muizzu's Balancing Act with Bilateral Agreements

In a stark turnaround, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has declared there are no significant concerns over the international agreements penned by the preceding administration, despite his earlier criticism of them during the electoral campaign. The opposition has reacted by demanding an apology for what they describe as false election claims.

The President's statement came during an extensive press conference, reported by adhadhu.com, where he defended delays in disclosing military agreements, citing confidentiality concerns. Meanwhile, critics, including former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, accuse him of causing unwarranted fear and mistrust, damaging the Maldives' international reputation.

Under Muizzu's leadership, relations with India have experienced setbacks, notably marked by the withdrawal of Indian military personnel. However, efforts to mend ties have been acknowledged, with Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer noting improvements in resolving initial misunderstandings between the two neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)