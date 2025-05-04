Left Menu

Legal Battle Heats Up: Kejriwal and Sisodia's Fight Against Excise Scam Charges

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia challenge the Delhi trial court's cognisance of money laundering charges linked to an excise policy scam. The High Court is considering their petitions, requesting the dismissal of charges. Both leaders have received interim bail from the Supreme Court in associated cases.

  • India

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court is set to examine the petitions filed by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, challenging the trial court's decision to acknowledge charges filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy scam.

The petitions contend that the special court proceeded improperly without required sanctions. Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister, argues that no permission was granted for his prosecution as a public servant during the alleged offence. Similarly, Sisodia asserts that any allegations implicating him necessitated prior approval.

The high-profile case, stemming from alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy, has seen both leaders granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, amidst ongoing legal proceedings. The court's current focus is on the validity of charges laid by investigative agencies.

