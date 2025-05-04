Sorrow and Honor: Tragedy Strikes Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Three Indian Army soldiers tragically lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, expressed their condolences and urged for improved safety measures to prevent future accidents.
A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district claimed the lives of three Indian Army personnel when their vehicle fell into a 700-feet deep gorge. The Congress party expressed deep sorrow and called for immediate implementation of safety measures to prevent such incidents.
The accident occurred as an army convoy was traveling along National Highway 44, with the vehicle skidding off-road near Ramban. Despite rescue efforts by the army, police, and local volunteers, all three soldiers were found deceased at the scene.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the soldiers, highlighting the recurring dangers on this route. They emphasized the need for government intervention to enhance safety standards.
