Sorrow and Honor: Tragedy Strikes Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir

A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district claimed the lives of three Indian Army personnel when their vehicle fell into a 700-feet deep gorge. The Congress party expressed deep sorrow and called for immediate implementation of safety measures to prevent such incidents.

The accident occurred as an army convoy was traveling along National Highway 44, with the vehicle skidding off-road near Ramban. Despite rescue efforts by the army, police, and local volunteers, all three soldiers were found deceased at the scene.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the soldiers, highlighting the recurring dangers on this route. They emphasized the need for government intervention to enhance safety standards.

