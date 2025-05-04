Duo Arrested for Assault on Palghar Express Train

The Government Railway Police have apprehended two individuals, among them a woman, on allegations of assault against a female co-passenger aboard an express train near Palghar, Maharashtra. The incident, according to officials, involved claims of molestation.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dyaneshwar Ganore from the GRP's Vasai unit reported that the alleged confrontation occurred in the general compartment of the Avantika Express on Saturday.

Reports indicate that due to overcrowding, a dispute erupted between the complainant and another female passenger, who purportedly attacked her with a blade. The male accomplice of the attacker soon joined in. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police promptly arrested both alleged perpetrators and have commenced an investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)