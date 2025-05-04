18-Month Manhunt Ends: Cashier Arrested in Rs 8 Crore Scam
A cashier linked to an Rs 8 crore embezzlement scam in Latur's cooperative credit society has been arrested after 18 months on the run. The Economic Offences Wing apprehended Somnath Pandit in Dharashiv district. He faces charges alongside the cooperative's president, secretary, and branch manager.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Economic Offences Wing of the police arrested a cashier who was on the run for 18 months over a major embezzlement scam. The incident involved the siphoning off of Rs 8 crore from a cooperative credit society in Latur.
Identified as Somnath Pandit, the accused was apprehended in Dharashiv district. The court in Latur has ordered his police custody until May 7.
The case, registered in February 2024, implicates not just the cashier but also top officials of the credit society, including its president and branch manager, in the financial irregularities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Main Accused Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Gang Rape Case After Police Encounter
Beware of Online Booking Scams Targeting Pilgrims and Tourists, Warns I4C
France Faces Scrutiny Over Prison Conditions and Police Force in UN Torture Review
Delhi Police Unravels Sophisticated 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam
Delhi Police Pursues Defacement Case Against Kejriwal and Others