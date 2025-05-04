18-Month Manhunt Ends: Cashier Arrested in Rs 8 Crore Scam

In a significant development, the Economic Offences Wing of the police arrested a cashier who was on the run for 18 months over a major embezzlement scam. The incident involved the siphoning off of Rs 8 crore from a cooperative credit society in Latur.

Identified as Somnath Pandit, the accused was apprehended in Dharashiv district. The court in Latur has ordered his police custody until May 7.

The case, registered in February 2024, implicates not just the cashier but also top officials of the credit society, including its president and branch manager, in the financial irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)