Caste Census Controversy: Pressure Politics and Election Strategy
Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha claims Prime Minister Modi initially opposed but later agreed to the caste census due to opposition pressure. Jha emphasizes the necessity for increasing reservation limits and transparency of census data, amid Bihar elections strategies of the INDIA bloc and criticism of NDA policies.
In a recent development, Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initially against the caste census, succumbed to pressure from the opposition and agreed to the exercise. Jha made these remarks at a press conference following a key meeting of the Mahagathbandhan leaders from all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar, ahead of the upcoming polls.
Jha stressed that the RJD, along with opposition leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, have been advocating for the caste census for years. He criticized Union Minister Chirag Paswan for supporting the census while opposing the public release of its data, pointing out the need for increased reservation limits and inclusion in the private sector.
Amidst these tensions, the INDIA bloc aims to contest the Bihar elections unitedly. The coalition resolved to address issues concerning youth, farmers, and marginalized communities, challenging the NDA government's policies. RJD leader Jha highlighted the planned support for an all-India strike against the Modi government's labor reforms, sparking debate over their impact on workers' rights.
