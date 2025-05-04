Himachal's Quest for Water Justice: Chief Minister Demands Fair Share

Amid an ongoing water-sharing dispute involving the governments of Punjab and Haryana, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday emphasized that Himachal Pradesh must receive its equitable share of water resources.

Sukhu criticized the imbalance, noting that while Himachal produces 12,000 megawatts of electricity, the returns to the state are not commensurate. He highlighted the growth of SJVNL into a Rs 6,700-crore entity without corresponding advantages for Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of a new parking facility in New Shimla's Sector 5, which was constructed at the cost of Rs 18 crore. Sukhu also announced an additional Rs 50 lakh for another parking facility, a community center, and a primary health center.

(With inputs from agencies.)