Maulana Madani's Stand: Advocating Peace Amidst Turmoil

Maulana Arshad Madani condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, emphasizing that targeting the broader Muslim community is unjust. He questioned the government's handling of the Indus Water Treaty and urged for peaceful protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act while opposing illegal actions against innocent people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:08 IST
Maulana Arshad Madani
  • Country:
  • India

In a press conference, Maulana Arshad Madani, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief, strongly denounced the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack and cautioned against blaming the entire Muslim community. He reinforced that true Islamic teachings do not condone the killing of innocents.

Madani expressed doubt about the government's decision to annul the Indus Water Treaty, questioning its feasibility and the potential ramifications. He additionally critiqued the security failures in Pahalgam, underscoring the inexplicable absence of proper protective measures at such a vital tourist location.

Addressing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Madani called for peaceful protests, asserting the new law's potential to confiscate rather than safeguard Waqf properties. He also emphasized the need for fair treatment of Bengali-speaking individuals to prevent unjust harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

